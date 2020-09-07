General News of Monday, 7 September 2020

Source: universnewsroom.com

GIJ to commence 2020/2021 academic year online

The Ghana Institute of Journalism

The Ghana Institute of Journalism will commence its 2020/2021 academic year online, UniversNews is reliably informed.



The decision to continue undertaking academic activities online, according to sources within the school’s management, is to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread among students and staff of the Institute.



Ahead of the start of the new academic year, successful undergraduate applicants to the school for the 2020/2021 academic year have been informed that their “offer of admission is contingent upon your understanding and confirmation that you have the necessary computing and other requisite skills and also fully equipped to participate in online teaching and learning.”



“By accepting this offer, then, you are agreeing that you have the means (technology and skills) to access and utilise the institution’s Learning Management System and other online resources for participation and completion of your study programme,” the offer letter adds.



So far, Ashesi University is the only tertiary institution that has officially announced that it will start its 2020/2021 academic year online.



In a publication on the university’s website in August, they explained that the decision is based on their understanding of information around COVID-19.



The University added that key factors that influenced the decision to continue the semester online included the “risk of exposure from various community members commuting to and from campus, complexities of rigorous testing on campus, and closure of Ghana’s borders to international students.”



The Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) has also hinted at starting the next academic year online.



They have also stated that training will be organized in September on how to use the university’s Management Information System (MIS) and Learning Management System (LMS).



School authorities have also asked students to begin their registration formalities as they expect President Akufo-Addo to give a directive regarding the reopening of tertiary institutions across the country in the coming weeks.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.