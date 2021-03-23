GIJ orders student who paid fees late to defer programme

General News of Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Source: 3 News

Management of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) has asked students who paid school fees after registration deadline to defer the academic year.



A notice released by the school management on March 23, has asked the affected students to act accordingly.



“Management of the Ghana Institute of Journalism, at its meeting held on Monday, March 22, 2021, decided that students who paid their fees after the registration deadline should defer their programme” the notice reads.



With barely a week to examinations, the students of the institute have taken to social media to express their grievances.



Management is yet to comment on why such a move has been taken.



