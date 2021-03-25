GIJ management makes U-turn, grants amnesty to non-registered students

General News of Thursday, 25 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Following agitations from students of the Ghana Institute of Journalism against the decision of the school to ask all students who delayed in the payment of their fees to defer to the next academic year, management has served an amnesty.



According to a press statement, the school said that it had decided on the decision following a petition it received from the student leaders on Wednesday, March 25, 2021.



"Management of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) has magnanimously granted all students who failed to register for the first semester of the 2020/2021 Academic Year an opportunity to register and write their end of semester exams instead of deferring their programmes. Management took this decision today, Wednesday 25 March 2021, based on a petition received from student leaders yesterday and the engagement with the said students who rendered an unqualified apology on behalf of demonstrating students who had issued threats, untruths and insults against Management," the statement said.



The statement further stated that the school management had always engaged the student body before taking any decision with regards to the payment of their fees.



"We wish to place on record that Management had consistently engaged with students about payment of fees and registration since 2018, when students embarked on a demonstration on a similar issue. Since then, Management has continually served notices to students and extended registration deadlines with no penalty and provided opportunities for students with difficulties to utilise the institution’s processes in resolving their issues to enable them register," it stated.



It however expressed disappointment in the student body for embarking on a demonstration with regards to the matter without notifying them.



"Management has listened to students' plea and accepted the apology rendered by students in good faith. Leadership, therefore, grants a general amnesty to all students to complete their registration. Affected students should immediately produce their receipts at the Academic Affairs registry to complete registration processes. This opportunity to register shall expire in five (5) working days from today, on Thursday, 1 April 2021. Any other student who has a special case should contact the Registrar's office to avail themselves of any opportunities available for students with exceptional circumstances or difficulties. Accordingly, examinations scheduled to start on Monday, 29 March 2021, are rescheduled to Tuesday, 6 April 2021. The Academic Affairs registry shall release a new examination timetable in due course," it said.



Read the full statement below:







