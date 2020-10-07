General News of Wednesday, 7 October 2020

GIJ SRC petitions management over fee increment

Management of the Ghana Institute of Journalism has increased the 2020/2021 academic year fees

The Students Representative Council of the Ghana Institute of Journalism has indicated that management of the school has been petitioned over the increment of fees for the 2020/2021 academic year.



In a memo dated, Wednesday, October 7, 2020, the SRC wrote, “Prior to the upsurge of the issue on Social Media, several calls were placed to Management for feedback on our petition. Rector has acknowledged receipts of our petition with assurances that all bodies responsible will meet on the matter and revert to us.”



The University of Ghana and the Ghana Institute of Journalism have announced a 13% and 5 % fee increment respectively.



On the back of this development, a group identified as Concerned Tertiary Students of GIJ (CTSG) has given management of the above universities a 14-day ultimatum to reverse their decision



Also, according to the Rector of GIJ, Professor Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo, “October 9, 2020, is the deadline (for payment of fees) for freshmen and not continuing students. Continuing students should therefore disregard October 9, 2020, as the deadline for fee payment."



