General News of Thursday, 12 November 2020

Source: universnewsroom.com

GIJ: Lectures to commence on January 4 for 2020/2021 academic year

Ghana Institute of Journalism

Teaching and learning activities for the 2020/2021 academic year at the Ghana Institute of Journalism will commence on January 4, 2021



This was indicated in the school’s academic calendar which has been approved by their Academic Board.



The first semester will have 9 weeks of teaching, ending on Monday, 15th March 2021.



Students will have a week for revision before a two-week period of exams which will be from Monday, 22nd March 2021 to Monday, 12th April 2021.



The second semester will equally have a 9-week period for teaching and learning.



It is scheduled to start on June 1, 2021, to Sunday, August 9, 2021.



The school is silent on whether academic activities will be held online or students will be required to be physically present on campus.



Howbeit, they have indicated that orientation for freshmen and women will be held virtually.



School authorities earlier told UniversNews of their intention to hold virtual classes in order to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread among students and staff of the Institute.



Meanwhile, successful undergraduate applicants to the school for the 2020/2021 academic year have been informed that their “offer of admission is contingent upon your understanding and confirmation that you have the necessary computing and other requisite skills and also fully equipped to participate in online teaching and learning.”



“By accepting this offer, then, you are agreeing that you have the means (technology and skills) to access and utilize the institution’s Learning Management System and other online resources for participation and completion of your study programme,” the offer letter adds.

