GIJ: Concerned Tertiary Students raise funds to support colleagues with financial challenges

Regional News of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Source: universnewsroom.com

The Concerned Tertiary Students of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) has raised funds to support some colleagues with financial challenges to enable them to register for their first semester courses.



Authorities of the school magnanimously granted all students who failed to register for the first semester of the 2020/2021 academic year an opportunity to register and write their end-of-semester exams instead of deferring their programs.



The Management in a media release stated that it had listened to the concerns raised by students and had granted a “general amnesty to all students to complete their registration”



It noted that the opportunity to register shall expire in five (5) working days from Thursday, March 25, 2021, to Thursday, April 1, 2021.



It is against this background that the Concerned students have raised funds to support colleagues who may not be able to meet the new deadline granted.



Convener of the Concerned Students of GIJ, Efo Korku Mawutor, said the initiative was to cushion students with issues regarding payment in order to help them register and write this semester’s exams.







“Some people are not able to register because they are not able to pay their fees; then the campaign would have been in vain because these students will have to defer their course."



“As a group, we decided that the best thing to do is to seek a finding solution to these students who need an amount of money to be able to pay for their fees for this semester and register their courses. that is why we launched a fundraising campaign,” he told UniversNews in an exclusive interview on Monday.



He added that the group has been able to support six students in the payment of their fees with support from corporate bodies and individuals.



“I can tell you on a fact that we have about GH¢5,000 from CPP Chairperson and more than GH¢1000 from the crowdfunding we did, and most came from the GIJ students themselves.



“All I can tell you is that, as at today, 11 am, we have paid school fees for six students to be able to register their courses and continue with their education in GIJ,” he revealed.



