GIJ: Academic registration begins for 2020/2021, October 9 announced as deadline

Ghana Institute of Journalism

The portal for the academic registration of students of the Ghana Institute of Journalism has been opened for the first semester of the 2020/2021 academic year.



Continuing students are expected to pay at least 60% of their academic user as well as Students Representative Council (SRC) or GRASAG dues before they can register their first semester courses.



Newly admitted students, however, are required to pay in full their academic fees before they can register.



School authorities have also set October 9 as the deadline for the regular period of registration.



The school is, however, yet to make known its proposed calendar for the academic year as the government is yet to announce directives regarding the reopening of tertiary institutions.



That notwithstanding, school authorities have indicated that it will begin the academic year online.



According to UniversNews sources within the school’s management, the decision to continue undertaking academic activities online is to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread among students and staff of the Institute.



Meanwhile, students of the Institute will have to pay more as academic fees as school authorities have reviewed it by at least 5%.

