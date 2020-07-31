General News of Friday, 31 July 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

GHC7,000 bounty placed on 90-year old woman killers

The 90-year-old woman was beaten to death after being labelled a witch

Earlier this week, a video footage of a 90-year-old woman, Akua Denteh being lynched in a town known as Kafaba surfaced on social media.



The video which got a lot of shares showed Akua Denteh, who was accused of witchcraft suffer this brutality at the hands of a ‘Priestess’ and another woman in the Kafaba community whilst, a crowd looked on.



This outrageous act sparked a lot of criticism and condemnation from Advocacy groups and some Civil Society Organizations.



The President of Ghana also charged the Police to do whatever it took to get to the root of this inhumane act.



As part of efforts to bring these perpetrators to justice, the Ghana Police Service has placed a hefty bounty of GHC7,000 on the heads of the two women responsible for the death of Akua Denteh.



The Savannah Regional Police Commander, DCOP Enoch Adu-Twum Bediako revealed this in an interview with Happy 98.9 FM’s Samuel Eshun, host of the Happy Morning Show.



“The Inspector General of Police (IGP) has committed an amount of GHC2,000 and this has been topped up with an extra GHC5,000 from a private individual. This is the current bounty for any information that can lead to the arrest of the two women seen in the video,” he said.



He acknowledged that the police is finding it difficult to locate the two women responsible for the death of Akua Denteh. “We need people to help us catch the priestess and the other woman who beat her. They went into hiding after the incident and we’re still looking for them.”



DCOP Enoch Adu-Twum Bediako appealed to the people in the Savannah Region and the entire nation to get in touch with their humanity and furnish the police with any information that can bring these perpetrators to book.









Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.