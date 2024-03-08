GH¢2.6m payment was refund of loan I gave National Cathedral secretariat - Rev. Kusi Boateng

General News of Friday, 8 March 2024

Reverend Victor Kusi Boateng, the Executive Secretary of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral Project, has refuted allegations of illegally receiving GH¢2.6 million from the project.



The accusations were made by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu.



Speaking during an interview on Onua FM on March 7, 2024, Rev. Boateng dismissed the claims as false and baseless.



He clarified that the GH¢2.6 million in question was a loan from him to the project, which was facing financial constraints and urgently needed funds for essential purchases.



He added that the said transactions were documented in an official letter.



"It’s so funny, human beings know the truth but will look upon the face of God and lie. How can a whole MP who come out to say that I have stolen GH¢2.6 million, if he does this, how can we build the Cathedral?”



“The person doing this has seen the said documents, he’s seen it privately, he’s seen it publicly that the Cathedral had to make some payments for some items, and at the time the Cathedral didn’t have money to support itself.



“As the Secretary, I informed the Secretariat that I had some money that I could help assist in making such payments, and with that, an official letter was written to me to release the funds that I said I had and after 14 days or so, the funds were transferred back to me " Rev. Boateng explained.



It may be recalled that a member of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral Project, Reverend Dr Joyce Aryee defended the controversial GH¢2.6 million payment made to JNS Talent Centre Limited, a firm connected to Kusi Boateng.



According to the Founder and Leader of Salt and Light Ministries, the secretariat was in urgent need of the aforementioned amount to settle a contractor but did not have the funds, so, Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng offered to pay the said amount and was later refunded without any interest.



