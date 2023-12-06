GH¢10m defamation: Kan-Dapaah lacks capacity to sue – Barker-Vormawor

General News of Wednesday, 6 December 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Mr Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor, the activist facing a 10-million-Ghana-cedi defamation suit filed by the Minister of National Security, Mr Albert Kan Dapaah, is urging the court to dismiss the suit.



In an affidavit in support of the motion on notice for an order to dismiss the suit, dated November 29, 2023, Mr Barker-Vormawor argued that the Minister lacks the capacity to institute or conduct civil matters related to the functions he performs on behalf of the State.



The former convener of the #FixTheCountry movement, describing himself as a lawyer, stated that the alleged defamatory words were directed at the State or its functionaries and not personally at the Minister.



He contended that the matters forming the basis of the defamation claims are exclusively linked to the minister's performance of state functions.



Mr Barker-Vormawor was taken to court after claiming that National Security officials, including government representatives, met him in 2021 and offered him money to silence his activism.



He asserted that he was offered $1 million and lucrative government positions to cease his activities critical of the government