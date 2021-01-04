General News of Monday, 4 January 2021

GES introduces two-semester system for JHS

Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, Director-General of the Ghana Education Service

Junior High Schools (JHS) in Ghana are expected to commence a semester system from Monday, January 18, 2021.



This was revealed by the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa.



Addressing the press on measures put in place to ensure safety as schools prepare to reopen, Professor Opoku-Amankwa said the JHS will observe a semester system.



“JHS will be running semester programs this time around. We will make sure that the basic protocols are observed. We will provide reusable face masks. Schools will not be available for outside activities.



They will start from January 18 to June 11. They will then go for a break. The second semester will begin on July 6 for examination. The form ones and twos on the other hand will end the academic year on December 7, but because this will be a long period, we have set up mid-semester breaks. We will have March 15 to 19, 2021 for the first-semester mid-semester break and the second-semester mid-semester break will be from September 6 to 10, 2021,” he explained.



The GES boss noted that pupils in Kindergarten and primary schools will keep their trimester system



“School will start from January 18 to April 16. They will then have April 17 to May 3rd as their break period. Their second term, however, will begin from May 4 to August 6. Their break will be from August 7 to September 5. Their third term will begin from September 6 to December 10.”



On Senior High School education, Professor Opoku-Amankwa said GES has prepared an all year calendar to capture the time lost while the students stayed home.



“We have prepared the calendar to capture the time lost while the students stayed at home. We now have what is called the all-year-round calendar. It starts from January to December. We expect that examinations will be written between September and October, after which the year will end. There will be a double-track for the second year, as the president indicated, we are phasing out the system.”



He also noted that “TV, radio, and online classes will still continue to augment the face to face teaching and learning.”



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Sunday, January 3, 2021, directed that Ghanaian students at all levels of education return to schools as part of the government’s strategic efforts to ease the COVID-19 induced restrictions on educational activities.

