Source: My News GH

Free SHS students will punish Akufo-Addo for maltreating them – Otukonor

Peter Boamah Otukonor, Deputy General Secretary of the NDC

Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Mr. Peter Boamah Otukonor says students in the Senior High Schools (SHSs) in the country are not happy with the Nana Addo led government because of the treatment being meted to them.



“I am trying to dispel the argument because these Senior High School children have seen how bizarre and poor President Akufo-Addo has implemented President Mahama’s Free SHS and how they are struggling in school. They are ready and angry to pin President Akufo Addo for it”. Mr. Peter Boamah Otukonor told GBC’s Behind the News program in an interview monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



Mr. Otukonor said this in response to the ongoing argument the NDC is afraid students in the Senior High Schools across the country are going to vote for the NPP in the December 2020 polls.



On why the NDC is against the registration of SHS students in the schools, he said is rather an effort by his party to see to it the Electoral Commission does not breach the provision of the constitution. “We will not allow the EC to breach the CI to pursue a political interest” adding that, anybody who would support the Electoral Commission in doing this may be thinking of a political interest”.



The (NDC) has sued the Electoral Commission (EC) at an Accra High Court to prevent the planned registration of students in Senior High Schools across the country which ended on Sunday



The party cites EC’s action as illegal and wrongful and noted that it was not contained in the Gazette and notification in accordance with C.I 91 of the law.



The NDC insists the registration exercise in senior high schools is “illegal” but the Commission however assured it would ensure that safety protocols are strictly observed to protect the school children.



Meanwhile, the two major teacher associations in the country; Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) and the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) earlier expressed dissatisfaction over the EC’s decision.



Both NAGRAT and GNAT have said the decision to register students in schools violates memorandum of understanding signed with the government in reopening of schools adding that, they fear the exercise may further facilitate the spread of COVID-19 among students

