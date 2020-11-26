Politics of Thursday, 26 November 2020

Free SHS lacks quality - PNC parliamentary candidate

File photo of free SHS beneficiaries

The Akuapem North parliamentary candidate of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Mr Desmond Twumasi Ntow, has described the implementation of the free Senior High School by the Nana Addo Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led administration as a failure.



He opines the implementation was done in a wholesale manner without quality as a benchmark.



He made the remarks on Eboboba on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.



The former national organiser of the PNC slammed President Akufo-Addo and former President John Dramani Mahama for making claims that they implemented free SHS when they both benefitted from free education.



In his view, governance is continuous hence there is no need for the two leaders to be making the claim that they introduced the policy.



He said the PNC will enhance teaching and learning, invest in educational infrastructure, promote Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics.



He explained Ghanaians don’t want a situation where students would be produced on wholesale yet would be unable to write simple proposals when they leave school.



The free SHS, he said, has come to stay but it must be well implemented.



The PNC would also promote technical and vocational education, he said.



On the free health insurance scheme, he said the government and previous governments have failed to implement it well.



The policy he indicated was originally announced by the PNC and when given the nod, they will make the policy more effective, efficient and make the policy cover more drugs.









