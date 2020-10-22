You are here: HomeNews2020 10 22Article 1090465

General News of Thursday, 22 October 2020

Source: 3 News

Four feared dead in Awoshie accident

The accident occurred near the Odogonor School

Four persons are feared dead in an accident that occurred at Awohsie, a suburb of Accra.

The accident occurred in the early hours of Thursday, October 22, 2020. It occurred near the Odogonor School. The cause is not yet known.

An eye witness said the accident involved about 4 cars including a Toyota Land Cruiser.

