General News of Thursday, 22 October 2020

Source: 3 News

Four feared dead in Awoshie accident

The accident occurred near the Odogonor School

Four persons are feared dead in an accident that occurred at Awohsie, a suburb of Accra.



The accident occurred in the early hours of Thursday, October 22, 2020. It occurred near the Odogonor School. The cause is not yet known.



An eye witness said the accident involved about 4 cars including a Toyota Land Cruiser.





NEWS JUST IN



Terrible accident on the awoshie road. Few metres from the odogonor school involving about 4 cars. All drivers dead I'm told. Passengers trapped under the car.



Viewer discretion is advised#TV3NewDay

pic.twitter.com/B1ODzL9x3s — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) October 22, 2020

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.