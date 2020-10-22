Four feared dead in Awoshie accident

General News of Thursday, 22 October 2020
Source: 3 News
Four persons are feared dead in an accident that occurred at Awohsie, a suburb of Accra.
The accident occurred in the early hours of Thursday, October 22, 2020. It occurred near the Odogonor School. The cause is not yet known.
An eye witness said the accident involved about 4 cars including a Toyota Land Cruiser.
NEWS JUST IN— #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) October 22, 2020
Terrible accident on the awoshie road. Few metres from the odogonor school involving about 4 cars. All drivers dead I'm told. Passengers trapped under the car.
Viewer discretion is advised#TV3NewDay
