Four Alan Kyerematen top aides who have 'moved on' after his withdrawal

A number of top supporters of former New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Alan Kyerematen, have formally commented on their principal's September 5 withdrawal from the presidential primary.



From one who has realigned her support to a rival camp, to another who is focusing on his personal ambition and two others (sitting Members of Parliament) who expect him to make firm pronouncements on his political future.



Alan cited assault on his agents, lopsided electoral system perpetrated by the party leadership and lack of trust in the processes leading to the November 4 contest as major reasons for his withdrawal.



The four aides under GhanaWeb's radar are as follows:



Catherine Afeku throws support behind Bawumia



On the September 11 edition of Adom FM’s Morning Show, former lawmaker Catherine Afeku pledged her support for the candidature of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia in the November 4 flagbearership election within the NPP.



“I throw my support, my energy, my talent and everything to Dr. Bawumia," she declared stressing that she will rally all her supporters to do same.



“I have given my support to Dr. Bawumia already. The party must stay in power because any alternative than NPP will spell dark doom for Ghana."







Richard Nyamah focuses on Kpandai seat



Deputy Spokesperson for Alan campaign team, Richard Nyamah, disclosed via a statement posted on facebook (September 11) that he is now focused on his campaign to become MP for the Kpandai Constituency in the Northern Region.



He said the new focus was hinged on the fact that his work with the campaign team had effectively ended with Aan's withdrawal from the race.



He used the opportunity to thank Alan Kyeremanten for the confidence he reposed in him and wished him well as he reevaluates his role in Ghanaian politics.



Read His Statement Below







Sly Tetteh respects decision, expects announcement from Alan



Member of Parliament (MP) for Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro, Sylvester Tetteh, has made several pronoucements since the withdrawal announcement.



He has lamented instances of threats to Alan aides and supporters but stresses that he will expect his principal to remain in the party and not break away to form a ricval party.



Sly Tetteh as he is known, indicated that should Alan Kyeremanten decide to support a candidate in the November 4, 2023 election, his followers will not follow him hook, line and sinker.



“Alan Kyeremanten respects me because he did not call on me to join his campaign. I joined his campaign because, from where I sit, I see some things and thought it wise to join him.



"He hasn’t communicated his next move, but if he does and he throws his weight behind any of the candidates, we, his followers, will not just follow suit. We will weigh the pros and cons before we decide whether to follow him or not,” he said.



OPK comments on withdrawal



The Member of Parliament for Mpraeso, Davis Ansah Opoku, offered advice and cautioned against the possibility of Kyerematen forming his own political party or pursuing an independent political path.



In an interview on The Point of View on Citi TV, Davis Ansah Opoku, emphasized the importance of party loyalty and urged Kyerematen to remain within the NPP rather than contemplating a split.



"I really do not think that Mr. Kyerematen will want to form his party or would want to go independent. We all supported him because it’s NPP first. And I’m not too sure he’s going to disappoint the teeming supporters of his campaign.



"If he leaves NPP, he will not get any support, and all the MPs who supported him will not follow him. I’m not too sure he will.



"I’m not looking forward to an announcement that seeks to break away from the party. He’s a party stalwart, and his efforts will be needed,” Opoku stated.



