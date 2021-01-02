Politics of Saturday, 2 January 2021

Source: My News GH

Former NDC MP for Ho West dies

File Photo: The late Francis Aggrey Agbotse served as Ho west MP from 1997 to 2009

A former Member of Parliament (MP) for Ho West Constituency, Lawyer Francis Aggrey Agbotse has been reported dead.



The current MP for the Constituency, Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah who broke the news through a post on Facebook on January 2, 2020, said:



“Sad News this morning. We have lost the Hon. FRANCIS AGGREY AGBOTSE, Fmr MP. Ho West Constituency from 1997-2009. Fmr Chairman Subsidiary Legislation Committee, Fmr Member Ecowas Parliament. My Predecessor, friend & Father, and my all in all. Agbo-Agbo May His Soul Rest in Peace”.



Lawyer Francis Aggrey Agbotse served the people of Ho West for three terms from 1997 to 2009.





The late former Member of Parliament (MP) served as former Chairman for the Subsidiary Legislation Committee and a former Member of ECOWAS Parliament.



Read Mr. Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah's full post below







Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.