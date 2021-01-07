General News of Thursday, 7 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fomena MP did not vote for Alban Bagbin, I saw him voting - NPP MP reveals

Member of Parliament (MP) for Akim Swedru, Kennedy Osei Nyarko

Member of Parliament (MP) for Akim Swedru and Deputy Minister of Agriculture Kennedy Osei Nyarko has dismissed claims that the Member of Parliament for Fomena Constituency, Andrew Asiamah Amoako voted against Mike Oquaye as Speaker of Parliament.



According to him, he was fortunate to have sat by the MP and had the opportunity to see his ballot paper before it was dropped in the ballot box.



He, therefore, called on Ghanaians to stop destroying people with fabricated lies.



Alban Bagbin was elected Speaker of the 8th parliament after polling 138 votes against Mike Oquaye who polled 136 votes.



Chief Justice Anin Yeboah administered the oath of allegiance and the Speaker's oath to him.



His victory comes as a shock to the NPP, as it meant that some members of the NPP voted for the NDC candidate.



It is in reaction to this that Kennedy Osei Nyarko has defended the Fomena MP stating that he is not the mole in the party.



