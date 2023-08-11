FixtheCountry to ‘occupy Jubilee House’ on Nkrumah’s birthday

General News of Friday, 11 August 2023

A lead convener of #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has announced a plan by the group to stage a protest dubbed 'Occupy Jubilee House'.



In a series of tweets shared on Friday, August 11, 2023, Barker-Vormawor indicated that the demonstration would be held on September 21, the birth date of the 1st President of Ghana, the late Dr Kwame Nkrumah.



He added that the Ghana Police Service would be informed of the demonstration on Friday.



“Occupy Jubilee House. Enough is Enough. 21 September! Nkrumah’s birthday.



“Good morning family. Today, we will be formally notifying the Ghana Police of our upcoming Occupy Julorbi house demonstration,” parts of the tweets read.



