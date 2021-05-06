Fix Yourself: Nana Frefre chides media, politicians for neglecting Aliu Mahama’s legacy

Politics of Thursday, 6 May 2021

Source: Abdul- Hanan, Contributor

Communications Director for the New Patriotic Party for North Scotland Chapter, Nana Poku Frefre has rebuked Ghanaians for neglecting the legacy of the late former Vice President Alhaji Aliu Mahama after a failed 'Fix Yourself' hashtag in response to the ongoing 'Fix The Country' campaign in Ghana.



The late veep under the Kuffour administration between 2001 and 2008 launched a campaign against indiscipline at workplaces, schools, on the roads and in society aimed at achieving socio-economic progress.



The 'Fix The Country and Fix Yourself' banter on social media following hikes in fuel prices, increased taxes and coupled with intermittent power cuts and water crises in the country.



However, Nana Frefre in an article shared on May 5, 2021 blamed the media, politicians and Ghanaians for failing to uphold the valuable contributions and campaign of the late Aliu Mahama beyond his tenure in office.



“We all, including the media, politicians and the ordinary Ghanaian, failed to move this campaign beyond the Kufuor-Aliu administration. We failed to render the campaign the needed attention and participation beyond 2008, and even have failed to celebrate him enough.”



He added “As an engineer, he may not have been an economic guru with intimidating economic credentials, but he hit the bullseye, in that, he saw discipline as a catalyst for progress. You don’t need a college degree in Economics to figure that out, anyway.”



Read full article below;



“FIX YOURSELF” AND THE FORGOTTEN LEGACY OF ALIU MAHAMA



Although the counter “Fix Yourself” hashtag failed to garner the expected support, it evoked a poignant reminder of our venerable late Vice President, Alhaji Aliu Mahama’s campaign against indiscipline.



The late Veep basically waged a war against indiscipline at our workplaces, communities, schools, on our roads, and of course, every sphere of life. He was simply imploring all Ghanaians to fix ourselves.



Indeed, the late Veep and the government at the time believed that, without positive attitudes and behaviors of Ghanaians, it would be difficult for the country to achieve the intended socio-economic progress.



At a related reception for media practitioners at the residence of the late Veep, the then Minister of Presidential Affairs, the late Jake Obetsebi-Lamptey also advised, and I quote, “An undisciplined society would not make it. Our nation would wallow in poverty if we continue with our unruliness”.



But unfortunately, we seem to have forgotten about all of that, and even, forgotten about everything about him. We even sometimes conveniently downplay his valuable contributions and influence in northern Ghana, which played a massive role in our successful return to power in 2001 after some 30 odd years in political wilderness. Anyway, this is for another day.



We all, including the media, politicians and the ordinary Ghanaian, failed to move this campaign beyond the Kufuor-Aliu administration. We failed to render the campaign the needed attention and participation beyond 2008, and even have failed to celebrate him enough.



As an engineer, he may not have been an economic guru with intimidating economic credentials, but he hit the bullseye, in that, he saw discipline as a catalyst for progress. You don’t need a college degree in Economics to figure that out, anyway.



But in this country, once a politician leaves office, there is very little he says or champions that isn’t received with a nonchalant shrug, or filtered through a dismissive prism; and that was the fate of Aliu’s campaign against indiscipline.



owever, it is not late for us to embrace the campaign against indiscipline. So please let’s fix ourselves, while the government fixes the country.