Alhaji Aliu Mahama was committed to discipline – Dr. S.K Frimpong

The late former Vice President of Ghana, Alhaji Aliu Mahama

The 8th-anniversary celebration of the demise of the late former Vice President of Ghana under the erstwhile John Agyekum Kufuor administration was marked in grand style in Yendi, the traditional seat of Dagbon and hometown of the late Alhaji Aliu Mahama.



In an address, the Executive Director of the foundation, Dr S.K Frimpong, indicated that the late former Vice President was an inspiration to many and his memories will ever live on as he instilled good training and great family values into all and sundry whom he came across.



Dr SK Frimpong, who is also the Technical Advisor to Vice President Dr Alhaji Mahamadu Bawumia, explained that the event was to celebrate the life and legacies of the late Alhaji Aliu Mahama.



The late Alhaji Aliu Mahama was Ghana’s first Muslim Vice President between 2001 and 2009 under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.



The Aliu Mahama Foundation has been established on the beliefs and principles of the late former Vice President. It focuses on skills development and poverty alleviation and has over the years supported over 10,000 Ghanaians through initiatives such as Zongo Lafia, My Health Behind Bars, Entrepreneurial Skills Development, among others.



Farouk Aliu Mahama, son of the late Aliu Mahama and NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Yendi, in a brief statement, expressed the desire of the Foundation to make a positive impact in the country through various social interventions.



Delivering the keynote address, Information MiniOther activities that took place to mark the week-long celebration included the launch of ‘Zongo Laafia’, a health and wellness programme which was graced by Samira Bawumia, wife of the Vice President.



It was followed by a courtesy call on the overlord of Dagbon, Yaa-Naa Abukari II at the Gbewaa Palace, the launch of McDan Skill Development Center, a donation to the Nyani Witch camp as well as soccer games in that order.



Alhaji Aliu Mahama died on November 16, 2012.



He was not only Ghana’s first Muslim Vice-President but also the first and only Dagomba to have risen to that political height.



Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayirebi, spoke extensively on the theme ‘From Dagbon to the world, the example of Alhaji Aliu Mahama’.



As part of activities to mark the anniversary, a photo exhibition was held at the Dagbon State Senior High School to highlight visual experiences of the late Alhaji Mahama during his time in office.

