General News of Sunday, 16 August 2020

Fellow Ghanaians: Akufo-Addo returns with 15th coronavirus address

The president will be addressing the nation tonight

For the fifteenth time since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be ‘coming to the homes of Ghanaians’.



The presidency has confirmed that Akufo-Addo will be addressing Ghanaians on ‘measures taken against the spread of coronavirus’ at 8pm.



It is unknown what the president will be saying but expectations are that by the end of his speech questions on the resumption of schools and opening of borders will be answered.



The President is also expected to offer some clarity on how final year WASSCE students will be integrated into the society once they are done with their exams.



In sports, the GFA is hopeful that football will be given the clearance to kickstart preparations for next season.



In his last address which was on July 26, the president outlined measures taken to ensure the safety of final year SHS, JHS, and second-year Gold Track students who returned to school on Monday, June 22.



Ghana’s coronavirus cases stand at 42,063 infections, 39, 993 recoveries, 1,839 active cases and 231 deaths.





