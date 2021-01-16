Politics of Saturday, 16 January 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Failure of 7th Parliament to pass Affirmative Action and other bills not good - Bagbin

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has expressed disappointment in the 7th Parliament for its inability to pass some “critical laws” before its dissolution.



The Speaker in an address to MPs on Friday stated that legislations such as the Affirmative Action Bill, Spousal Rights Bill, Standing Orders of the House which have been pending before the House since 2002 were not passed by the previous parliament.



He then underscored the need for the 8th Parliament to put in much effort to ensure that they work effectively.



According to him, “the eight Parliament will have to work to earn the respect of the people of Ghana and to restore the image and dignity of the Institution. There is nothing more noble and satisfying than to render service to the people.”



He said: “Hon members, some critical laws could not be passed by the previous Parliaments and these have gone into abeyance with the dissolution of the 7th Parliament. Draft Legislations such as the Affirmative Action Bill, Spousal Rights Bill, Standing Orders of the House which has been pending before the House since 2002, the Budget Bill, International Business and Agreements Bill, etc. calls for urgent action.



“I call on the responsible sponsoring government agencies or Institutions to resubmit these Bills to the House early for consideration. In particular, I call on Parliament to expeditiously deal with the review of the Standing Orders of the House. I vision a bipartisan, inclusive, participatory, responsive, efficient, and effective Parliament,” he added.



