'Failed Dubai exposé': Ofori-Atta was Anas' target not Adu Boahen - Presidential staffer

General News of Wednesday, 23 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas had targeted Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta in a 2018 investigation, the content of which was only released last week.



Dubbed the 'Galamsey Economy,' the piece led to the sacking of Charles Adu-Boahen, the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry.



He was dismissed over some comments he made in the documentary to the effect that Vice President Bawumia took an 'appearance fee' of USD200,000 before helping investors seeking to set up businesses in Ghana.



The Vice President in a statement flatly denied the allegations.



Adu Boahen met the investigators disguised as investors in Dubai, where their interaction, which included the sacked Minister (at the time a deputy Minister of Finance) was recorded taking an unspecified amount of dollars as a 'gift.'



Pro-government Asaase Radio reported in the wake of Anas' publication that Ofori-Atta was the main target of the investigations and that the Minister had also met with the supposed investors at a Dubai Airport while he was heading to South Korea but that he rebuffed their attempts to give him a gift.



Whereas this narrative has been dismissed by Anas' boss Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, Samuel Bryan Buabeng, a presidential staffer insists that was Anas' original intent.



He wrote in a November 22 tweet: "It's evidently clear that Ken Ofori-Atta was the target in their failed Dubai exposé and NOT Adu Boahen. Petitioning CHRAJ to investigate him is an exercise in futility hence it won’t amount to anything!"









It's evidently clear that Ken Ofori-Atta was the target in their failed Dubai exposé and NOT Adu Boahen. Petitioning CHRAJ to investigate him is an exercise in futility hence it won’t amount to anything! — ???????????????????????? ???????????????????? ???????????????????????????? (@Sambryanbuabeng) November 22, 2022

