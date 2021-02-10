General News of Wednesday, 10 February 2021

Source: GNA

Facemask wearing inches up from 42 to 47 per cent in Accra - GHS Survey

Face mask

The proportion of people wearing facemasks correctly in 43 communities in the Greater Accra Region has increased from 42 to 47 per cent.



Persons who do not wear facemask at all have declined from 36 to 29 per cent.



In the latest survey conducted by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) on January 29, 2021, regarding adherence to facemask wearing in Accra, revealed that Ayawaso West District registered the highest proportion of people wearing facemask correctly with 60.3 per cent.



The Ablekuma Central District, on the other hand, registered the highest proportion of people not wearing facemask correctly with 36.9 per cent.



Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, the Director-General of the GHS, announced this at a COVID-19 Media Update in Accra on Tuesday.



The study revealed that facemask wearing was better adhered to, in the morning (52%) but declined to 41 per cent in the late afternoon.



Fifty-four (54%) of children wore facemask correctly in the morning but dropped to 29.5 per cent in the late afternoon, whilst 51.1 per cent of adults wore facemask correctly in the morning and dropped to 43.7 per cent in the afternoon.



The research identified top three communities in Accra that wore facemask correctly as University of Ghana, near the Police Station (84.9%), University of Ghana entrance, near Okponglo (83.1%) and 37 Military Hospital Bus Station (80.8%).



The top three communities that did not wear facemask correctly are Nima Market (67.4%), Glife Lorry Station(66.9%) and Asofan Last Stop Bus Station (62.4%).



Meanwhile, a survey conducted in 38 churches in Accra between February 6th and 7th this year, revealed that 90 per cent of church members wore facemask correctly, six per cent did not wear facemask correctly and four per cent do not wear facemasks at all.



Ninety-eight (98%) of members of the large churches wore facemask correctly, whilst 73 per cent of members in small churches wore facemask correctly.



Eighty-three (83) per cent of Elders and Pastors wore a facemask, four per cent of the churches allowed handshaking.



Forty-seven (47) per cent of the churches went beyond the two-hour duration allocated for service, whilst 53 per cent complied with the duration.



The study revealed that less than 50 per cent of churches were not sanitizing their microphones and instruments, which were shared by many people during church services.



The research further revealed that facemask wearing was significantly low among choristers/singing group- (63%).