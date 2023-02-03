FULL TEXT: What Kufuor told Kwame Despite, others about having faith in Ghana

General News of Friday, 3 February 2023

The 61st birthday of Osei Kwame Despite, the Despite Media Group boss, flooded many headlines on Thursday, February 2, 2023.



The display of plush vehicles and the show of love that he received from his business partners, colleagues at the East Legon Executives Club, employees, and his family, did not even leave out the moment when the entourage paid a visit to the former president of Ghana, John Agyekum Kufuor’s residence.



The team was on its way to the Demonstration School for the Deaf at Mampong, where Kwame Despite celebrated his birthday with the students there.



At the residence of John Kufuor, after exchanging pleasantries and sharing moments of laughter, the former president took some time to encourage the small gathering.



Among the things he told them, was that they should not lose hope in Ghana.



He also expressed a lot of joy at the fact that Despite, who he referred to as a son, has proven that he is achieving a lot in life, more than his father.



“It is said that a single person kills an elephant for an entire nation to eat, but you have proven that you have killed many elephants, and so, may God bless you and add many years to your years,” he prayed for Kwame Despite.



Later, when he visited the Mampong-Akuapem School for the Deaf, the business mogul presented them with a cash donation of GH¢200,000.



His cash donation also came with other gift items ranging from bottles of water and soft drinks, bags of rice, gallons of cooking oil, mattresses, and pillows, for use by the students with hearing disabilities.



Below is a fully-transcribed text of what President John Agyekum Kufuor said to Kwame Despite and his entourage when they visited his residence at Peduase, interpreted from Twi by GhanaWeb:



“I am very grateful to you all. You have brought me a big blessing to me today. It was some few days ago that I received the word that our own, who God has blessed with his 61st birthday, and that he wants to come to the mountains here so he can visit a certain school to show them some love. And that since he has climbed this mountain, whatever be the case, he would pass through home.



“I was happy and so I said he should come over. I actually thought he would be here by 7am, and for me, I usually only start my day after 12, but then I received word again that he will come with an entourage and that he might get here by 11am…



“I really did not expect to see the many people I have seen here today. (sic) when you give birth to a child, he should become greater than you and that is the prayer of old men. He has come here for blessings, but I am praying to God that he grants me more years, but not just that, but with good health, and blessings.



“It is said that a single person kills an elephant for an entire nation to eat, but you have proven that you have killed many elephants, and so, may God bless you and add many years to your years. The beauty too is that he has come here with Ofori Sarpong, Nana Kwame, and many other respectable people. I keep saying that, the transformation of this world is not going to come about by the hand of the state, or the government, but the greater part lies on people like you all here.



“And today, taking a look at all of you here, and the works you are all doing, although we complain that things aren’t going so well, if you all come together and work hard with your hearts and with vision, God can rise better to the surprise of all. Everything that is needed for the country to progress: work, money, whatever, as you all sit here, God has blessed you all with them.



“All that is left is that the role of the government is that it will set the framework, regulations, otherwise, those who are stronger than others may bully those without the strength (sic) but you that God has given you something, and with humility, you work with the laws of the country, ensuring that you provide employment… discipline and work ethic, as your profits come and you re-invest them, then the work expands. The way we get up and say we are traveling abroad and the like, that is how places like America were built.



“When China got this enlightenment, in the last 40 or 50 years, they have developed more then even the Americans: private initiative is what you all represent and that is what I see here. You are here for blessings, but I want to encourage you again, pleading with you that keep hoping in Ghana. I also want to plead with all the incoming governments to know that without the private sector, we will be sitting on money but we will still be wanting. Whatever a Ghanaian wants to do, I plead that we do not use greed and envy top spoil them.



“Let us push them and at the right time… as they pay people, and as is done in our extended family system, it will extend to everyone. So, keep your faith in Ghana, and as you do, do so as Ghanaians and not people with political colours or differences. Just as God has blessed you, continue to do good.



“So, Osei, as I have said, God bless you. May He continue to water your life with blessings. Continue to show love to the poor and as you are going to the School of the Deaf, soon, it will get to the unemployed, and then to the blind, and then to, perhaps, widows – continue to do that. And as you do, take good care of your workers. They say capitalism is not good, but I think that the good part is capitalism with conscience (sic), that way, as you eat and you feed others, as they benefit, they will continue to pray for you.



“And to your partner, Ofori Sarpong, I wish you same; back your brother with you wisdom and everything… and Fadda Dickson, continue to support your brother so your work continues to grow. And with your club, push it and let it go to other regions so that people know that they can make it. Self-confidence is critical for transformation… Thank you for the great honour and I pray for all of you… and I pray that you work without envy and greed among you. Be one with one another… do away with backbiting. Operate like our brothers the Nigerians: they help each other to grow without envy. The only problem with them is they are many, but we are smaller in size and so with love, no greed or backbiting, you can make it.”



