Why Alan declined ministerial appointment offer from Kufuor

General News of Sunday, 21 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The leader of the Alliance for Revolutionary Change (ARC), Alan Kyerematen, has shared details on why he declined a ministerial appointment offer from former President John Agyekum Kufuor.



He stated that at the time he was offered the ministerial appointment, he was working with the United Nations (UN) office and had already established himself as a prominent personality.



He also disclosed that he wanted to counsel the president with regards to the shortcomings in his government, hence, his decision to reject the ministerial appointment.



Speaking in an interview with Onua TV and monitored by GhanaWeb, Alan noted that his decision to decline the appointment did not sit well with Kufuor, who has not forgiven him till date.



“Kufuor knows me very well. I nearly contested him in 1996 [during the NPP Primaries]. When he came into office in 2001, I was the first person he offered a ministerial appointment to, but I rejected it.



"Even before that time, I was working with the UN. I asked him to give it to another person so that I could advise him when things were going wrong. He never forgave me for that because others were fighting for it,” he said.



Alan Kyerematen resigned as a member of the NPP following his defeat in the party’s 2024 presidential primaries.



The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, emerged as the winner, beating him, Kennedy Agyapong, and other candidates to the slot.



