FULL TEXT: Supreme Court ruling on 2020 election petition

The Supreme Court has denied Mahama's request to order a rerun of the presidential election

The Supreme Court on Thursday passed the verdict on the 2020 election petition brought before it by the disgruntled flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama.



The seven-member panel which had Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah presiding rejected Mahama’s application for a rerun in unison.



Of the five reliefs which were being sought by the petitioner, the court unanimously granted none of them.



Despite their position that the petitioner’s case had a ‘reasonable cause of action’, they contend that he did not adduce enough evidence to support his claims.



The court observed in its ruling that the petitioner’s case stood on the oral error committed by the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission who was the first respondent.



The justices stated in the ruling that allegations of vote padding were not backed with tangible evidence by the petitioner.



It, therefore, concluded that it had no justification to grant his request for a rerun of the polls.



