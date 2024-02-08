FULL TEXT: High Court ruling dismissing son, nephew's opposition to Prof. Fobih's marriage

General News of Thursday, 8 February 2024

The High Court at Cape Coast delivered its verdict on a cae in which it was invited to annul the marriage of former Education Minister, Professor Dominic Fobih.



The petitioners in the case, his son and nephew, told the court they were opposed to the former minister's marriage to a 30-year-old woman last year.



A third petitioner, a one-time wife of the professor, also averred that her marriage with Prof. Fobih was still valid at the time of his new marriage.



In the full ruling, a copy of which has been sighted by GhanaWeb, the court declared that there were no valid grounds for the objections raised against the 80-year-old professor's union with Mary Nyamekye Oduro, whom he loves.



The objectors argued that Professor Fobih's decision to marry Mary was irrational, citing his recovery from a stroke and a significant age gap of about fifty years between him and his bride, which they believed would lead to marital discord, as seen in his previous marriages.



Furthermore, they cast doubt on Mary's intentions, accusing her of infidelity and expressing concern that she might manipulate Professor Fobih into leaving his property to her and even harm him.



Additionally, the court addressed claims regarding a prior engagement with one Beatrice Boateng, confirming that the marriage had been dissolved and dismissing the objectors' arguments as unsubstantiated.



Ultimately, the court ruled in favour of Professor Fobih and Mary Nyamekye, dismissing the objections as lacking merit.



The case drew significant public attention and controversy in May 2023 when a video of the former minister's traditional wedding went viral.



The court urged Professor Fobih to forgive his son, Dr. Nick Fobih, and nephew, Nicholas Fobih, and imposed financial penalties of GHC20,000, and GHC 20,000 on the objectors.



Read the full 10-page ruling below:







