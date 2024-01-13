FLASHBACK: TB Joshua is 'anti-Christ'; most of his miracles are fake - Owusu Bempah

Religion of Saturday, 13 January 2024

Founder and Leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries, Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah, in May 2013, accused the late General Overseer of The Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet Temitope Balogun (TB) Joshua, of being an ‘occult’ and not a ‘true man of God’.



The late Prophet TB Joshua is now the subject of an investigative document by the British public broadcaster, BBC, where the prophet is accused of horrific human rights abuses and faking televised prophecies by his members.



Rev Owusu Bempah in an interview on Okay FM in 2013 cautioned all Christians not to be swept off their feet by “occultic and demonic” pastors like TB Joshua who do not hail from God.



“He can perform a clean miracle today and contaminate it with a lot of fake ones… my own junior pastor went to his church to be healed. He was forced to sit in a wheelchair and made to claim before the cameras that he had received his healing even though he hadn’t. He returned to the country and within two weeks, he passed away”.



“If JB Joshua claims to be a man of God, why does he preach with his bare feet? I know occults stand on their bare feet when offering sacrifices,” he said.



Read the original article with was published by peacefmonline.com below:



Founder and Leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries, Bishop Isaac Owusu Bempah, has once again lashed out at the General Overseer of The Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet Temitope Balogun (TB) Joshua, for portraying himself as a “true man of God” when records have it that he is an “occult”.



He admittedly noted that although he is aware of the wrath he might incur, he has vowed to tell the truth until Ghana became an uncomfortable place for the renowned prophet.



The blistering attack took off on Okay FM after Bishop Isaac Owusu Bempah had fulfilled his promise about informing listeners within this week, about the mysterious dark side of Prophet TB Joshua.



He firstly cautioned all Christians not to be swept off their feet by “occultic and demonic” pastors like the General Overseer of The Synagogue, Church of All Nations who don’t hail from God.



According to him, the fact that high-profile people had gone to him for miracles doesn’t entirely mean he is from God.



“He can perform a clean miracle today and contaminate it with a lot of fake ones”.



Taking a direct pilfer at Prophet Joshua, Bishop Isaac Owusu Bempah established that “my own junior pastor went to his church to be healed. He was forced to sit in a wheel chair and made to claim before the cameras that he had received his healing even though he hadn’t. He returned to the country and within two weeks, he passed away”.



“If JB Joshua claims to be a man of God, why does he preach with his bare feet? I know occults stand on their bare feet when offering sacrifices,” he said.



Bishop Isaac Owusu Bempah, however, revealed he used to hold Prophet TB Joshua in high esteem because he used to believe he was from God. But with time, he established that he had a revelation from God which really made him change the taught he held about Prophet Joshua.



“Some time ago, I used to like TB Joshua. I was watching him on television, and the Lord opened my eyes. ‘I saw him with horns on his head, and he had the face of a wolf. His tongue was that of a snake and he had blood smeared all over his mouth.”



“Immediately, I rushed into my bedroom, and the Lord told me that he wasn’t from Him but was working under the authority of bad spirits,” he added.



He again cautioned Ghanaians not to be in a hurry to attend the services of Prophet TB Joshua since he is the “anti-christ”.



“If you are a pastor who worked under him and he gets to know you want to reveal his secrets, he kills you directly,” Rev. Owusu Bempah said.



“If no one is willing to say this, I will say it: TB Joshua is the anti-christ and an agent of the devil...I know of a pastor who attended his church, and when he should tell you about what he saw, your mouth would drop,” he stated.



BAI/OGB



