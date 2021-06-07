Prophet TB Joshua fed the elderly during the Coronavirus pandemic

General News of Monday, 7 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

Nigerians mourn the passing of esteemed Prophet TB Joshua, who died on 5th June 2021. Amongst the good works he is remembered for is when he visited the elderly in poor Nigerian communities.



He said, “ We have the elderly, we have the less privileged, the orphans, the sick and so on and so forth. Make sure you seek their welfare. That would be the Amen to your prayer.”



“Don’t just pray without looking around to see who is in need. Watch and pray. (1 Thessalonians 5:17). Let us go.” Prophet TB Joshua fed them, gave them money (300,000naira) and prayed with them.



Charismatic televangelist and preacher Temitope Balogun Joshua, popularly known as TB Joshua, died on Sunday, 6th June 2021. He was the founder and leader of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN). The cause of his death remains unknown as of today.



