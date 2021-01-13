General News of Wednesday, 13 January 2021

FDA denies approving coronavirus vaccine

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has said it has not approved any vaccine for the coronavirus infection in the country.



The FDA in a statement signed by the Chief Executive Officer, Delese A.A. Darko on Tuesday, January 12 said that some unscrupulous members of the business community are peddling information on the sale of COVID-19 vaccines to hospitals and other health facilities.



“The information is ostensibly to inform the general public of the availability of these vaccines from well-known pharmaceutical brands indicating their price ranges.



The general public is hereby cautioned against the patronage of such vaccines since the FDA has not yet approved any COVID-19 vaccine for use in Ghana.



“In view of the above, the FDA wishes to inform all health facilities and the general public that, peddling of such information contravenes Section 118 of the Public Health Act 2012, Act 851 and constitutes a very serious offence.



“The Authority wants to assure the general public that it remains committed to protecting the health and safety of consumers.



“To this end, it monitors social media and online activities pertaining to the products it regulates; therefore, anyone caught dealing with unregistered COVID-19 vaccine will be sanctioned in accordance with the provisions of Section 129 of Act 851, which includes a fine of up to GHC 180,000 or to a term of imprisonment of up to 25 years or both.



“Please note that when the COVID-19 vaccine is approved for use by the FDA in Ghana, the Ministry of Health will issue a national policy on the use of COVID-19 vaccines throughout the health sector.”