FBI agents visit EOCO to help with ongoing forensic investigations

General News of Sunday, 25 February 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

A team from the Federal Bureau of Investigations – Chicago Field Office (USA) has paid a working visit to the Executive Director, COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah and management of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) on Tuesday, February 20, 2024.



The team, made up of a Forensic Accountant and two Special Agents from the Chicago Field Office, is in the country to support EOCO with some ongoing forensic investigations.



In a short meeting held in her office, COP Addo-Danquah briefed the officials on the mandate of the Office.



She further informed the team about the longstanding relationship between the two institutions and how useful such collaborations have been over the years in terms of investigations.



She, therefore, assured the team of EOCO’s eagerness to collaborate again on the ongoing investigations.



It is, however, unknown what exactly they are investigating.