Eyes on the Ground: Two vehicles involved in a gory accident on Lapaz road

Two vehicles crashed on the N1 high street between Lapaz and Flatop, opposite the Goil Filling Station in Accra, on February 10, 2023.



The gory accident involved a Toyota Vitz and a Hyundai Getz.



A video captured by an eyewitness and shared with GhanaWeb showed a completely hammered Hyundai Getz that had somersaulted and was in the middle of the road.



The Toyota Vitz, on the other hand, had less severe damage, with only its bonnet and sides bent.



Some onlookers could be seen turning the somersaulted Hyundai Getz and moving it out of the way since it had caused traffic.



The witness, who spoke to GhanaWeb, said that three people were in the Hyundai Getz, and they sustained various degrees of injuries.



Two other people were also in the Toyota Vitz, but none of them was seriously injured.



The Ghana Police Service has yet to comment on the accident.



