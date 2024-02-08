Eyes on the Ground: Massive demolition exercise ongoing from Adenta Barrier to Oyibi

General News of Thursday, 8 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Scores of properties are today, Thursday, February 8, 2024, being destroyed in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly of the Greater Accra Region, from Adenta Barrier to Oyibi.



According to reports, the demolition exercise is been done to pave way for the construction of a road through the two communities.



It comes following a warning by the Ministry of Roads and Highways for persons occupying the affected lands to move in 2023.



The properties being destroyed include houses, provision shops, saloons, drinking spots and mechanic shops among others.



Most of the occupants of these properties were still in them when the exercise started and were left scrambling to save their belongings.



The properties whose owners were not around were destroyed and their belongings were left in the open.



In areas where the demolishing team had not gotten to yet, resident can be seen running to save their properties.



See videos and pictures from the scene of the demolishing below:























BAI/OGB



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.