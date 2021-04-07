Mixed reactions greet Agogo Omanhene’s calls to relocate Ghana's capital

General News of Wednesday, 7 April 2021

The traditional ruler of Agogo, Nana Akuoko Sarpong has made a call to the government to consider relocating the country’s capital from Accra.



According to the Omanhene of the Agogo Traditional Area, Accra, which was made the capital city in 1877 was a mistake and has therefore called on authorities to correct the wrong.



Nana Akuoko Sarpong has proposed the relocation of the administrative capital to areas around Kintampo which he believes is a better option. He, however, maintained that Accra would remain the commercial capital



“I have spoken about this before. We can be thinking of relocating the administrative capital somewhere near Kintampo while Accra remains the commercial capital. [We can] have an administrative capital away from Accra, somewhere within the interior, near Yeji where there’s water.”



Adding: “We must plan ahead because Accra was not planned to be a capital. Accra became a capital by accident around 1875 during King Tackie’s time because Accra is very close to the sea and is below sea level.”



Some Ghanaians reacting to Omanhene’s proposal claimed that the move was a step in the right direction as it will reduce the congestion and sanitation issues in Accra whereas others disagreed with Nana Akuoko Sarpong's call.



“It would ease the crime and filth in Accra. At least some of us will be happy to develop our own without interjection from government. Please take it away for we are tired,” said McLord Evans on Facebook.



Gee Raph added “Excellent suggestion. Accra is too choked and tired. But unfortunately, it's going to be more of political decision than developmental. And do we have that political will and the resources at this turbulent time?



Mike Mensah also wrote: “I sincerely agree to his proposal and suggest somewhere like the Brong or Ahafo region will be ideal.”



"Decentralization. I think some Administrative offices must be sent to some other regions. And some embassy must also be sent to other regions. It will help develop those areas too," said Gilbert Attipoe.



Notwithstanding a section of the public have also opposed suggestions to relocate Ghana’s capital from Accra.



John Bortey wrote, “You don’t need to change the capital, what we have to do is move the ministries. What is Ministry of Agriculture doing in Accra, lands and natural shd go to Western Region. That will decongest the capital. And less expensive.”



