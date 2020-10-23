Regional News of Friday, 23 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Eyes on the Ground: Man bathes in fountain at Adum

play videoThe man bathing in the fountain

Correspondence from Ashanti Region



The old adage that it is an abomination for a day to pass by without a strange happening was the order of the day on Tuesday afternoon at Adum, a central business district of Kumasi, capital of the Ashanti region.



A man believed to be in his late thirties turned a fountain in front of Boss FM into a swimming pool.



Fully undressed leaving only his boxer shorts, the man paddled himself through the fountain for several minutes.



This attracted a large ecstatic crowd, who cheered the man on as captured in the little over a minute video chanced on by this reporter.



The mental state of the man was not immediately ascertained by onlookers as the man was said to be a stranger.

