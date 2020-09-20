Regional News of Sunday, 20 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Eyes on the Ground: Major news headlines from the Western Region

play videoSome final year students celebrating after completion of the BECE

Correspondence from Western Region



Major news headlines which made the rounds in the Western Region include Junior High students who partook in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) examination among others.



GhanaWeb outlines some of these stories below;



Candidates in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region could not hold their joy after completion of the BECE.



The candidates who started their final exams on Monday, September 14, 2020, wrote their final paper on Friday, September 18, 2020.



Amidst drumming, dancing and clapping, these candidates who wrote their final exams at the Holy Child School in Aiyinasi, were thrown out of gear in jubilation.



Also, the visits of vice presidential candidates of the main political parties, New Patriotic Party and National Democratic Congress in the region was assessed by some electorates (voters) within the Aiyinasi enclave.



Vice President Bawumia performed a sod-cutting ceremony for the commencement of the first-ever Interchange at Agip in Takoradi called Kwame Nkrumah PTC Interchange and also inspected some on-going projects in the region.



On her hand, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman toured Tarkwa-Nsuaem, Ellembelle, Jomoro, Sekondi, Shama, Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira, Prestea Huni-Valley, Ahanta West, Amenfi West Constituencies to canvass votes for former President John Mahama.







You can also send us videos of happenings in your community via our WhatsApp number below. Please indicate the name and location of the community, what has been captured, the date and time the video was shot

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.