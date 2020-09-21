Regional News of Monday, 21 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Eyes on the Ground: Major news headlines from the Upper East Region

play videoBawku-Bolgatanga highway under construction

Correspondence from Upper East Region



GhanaWeb brings you highlights of major news stories from the Upper East Region



Destroyed Bawku-Bolgatanga highway reconstructed



Reconstruction work on the Kubore Bridge in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region has been completed, easing the movement of commuters who were previously stranded due to a cut in the road.



A portion of the highway near the bridge recently got destroyed by torrential flood waters from Bagre dam and the persistent rains, bringing all forms of movement on it to a halt.



People could not travel to Bawku and its environs from the regional capital, Bolgatanga, and vice versa.



The damage was so severe that it got government officials, including the Vice President Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia to visit the site, who took further steps to reconstruct it.



There has been free flow of traffic, freeing up several articulated track transporting goods.



Drivers and commuters who spoke to GhanaWeb’s Senyalah Castro expressed profound gratitude to government and the contractor for swiftly fixing the problem.



Rains affect reconstruction of the Tono Dam Spillway; contractor stops work



Reconstruction of the spillway serving the Tono Dam in Navrongo in the Kassena-Nankana Municipality, has been put on hold due to the heavy rains which continuously affect the progress of work.



Aside falling ordinarily on the site, collected rain water in the dam has exceeded limits, spilling over the remains of the old structure and completely submerging the floor which had been compacted with red gravel ready to be reinforced with iron rods and concrete.



Benedict Bonaventure Aligebam, the Managing Director of ICOUR, who revealed the decision to pressmen during the recent visit of the Vice President to the site, explained that reconstruction work delayed due to preliminary investigation on the damaged structure which had not been completed.



He said the investigations were part of efforts to ensure the reconstruction is properly executed. He assured that the contractor would return to site to continue work immediately the rains and water in the dam subside.







The Operations Manager of the company, Sebastian Bagina, who was hopeful the rains would not cause further damage to the spillway, stated that ICOUR would do everything possible to ensure the integrity of the dam to enable farmers to continuously enjoy its economic benefits.



The Tono Dam which supports all year farming has over 400, 000 farmers under its irrigation scheme.



Watch the news roundup here:

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.