Regional News of Monday, 26 October 2020

Eyes on the Ground: Major news headlines from Volta Region this week

Peter Atsu, Volta Regional Correspondent

GhanaWeb brings to you a roundup of major news events from the Volta Region. This week President of the Republic and Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, H.E. Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo, on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, commissioned the 60 bed Weta District Hospital which will serve as the Ketu North Municipal hospital.



The hospital is situated along a road which does not compliment the nicely built hospital. The president's long convoy had to be dodging the numerous and muddy potholes on the road.



Also residents of Fiagbedu, a community in Dzodze, get a modern 20 seater toilet.



For years, open defecation has been the norm for the over 3000 residents of Fiagbedu. However, open defecation will be a thing of the past in no time as the community has been given a 20 seater public toilet.



The facility is, however, ninety percent complete as there are just few works to be done to make the toilet fully completed.



