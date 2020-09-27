Regional News of Sunday, 27 September 2020

Eyes on the Ground: Major news headlines from Volta Region this week

play videoThe whale was trapped in the net of fisherfolk in the region and brought ashore

Correspondence from the Volta Region:



GhanaWeb brings to you a roundup of major news events from the Volta Region.



This week, events in the Volta Region have been unusual as secessionist group members in the region went on rampage at North Tongu, destroying properties and causing huge traffic due to roadblocks they mounted at many places.



The rampaging secessionists also seized two police cars from the Mefe and Aveyime police stations.



They assaulted the officers in these two stations, locked them inside the building and made away with arms and ammunitions as well as the vehicles.



Assemblyman for Torgodo Electoral Area, Hon. Senyo Hayesu, in an interview with GhanaWeb indicated that some of secessionists were using one of the seized police vehicles to patrol the town.



The melee however, ended with one person reported dead and two others receiving treatment for gunshot wounds.



Also in the news this week, a humpback whale destroyed GHc 6,500 worth of exotic fishing nets at Adafienu, a predominantly fishing community in the Ketu South Municipality.



According to the owner of the destroyed net, Mr. Hundolo Agbedroga, the whales were two but one was able to escape after tearing the net whiles the other could not because it got trapped in the net.



The whale was however, pulled ashore lifeless.



Mr. Hundolo further called on benevolent persons to help him acquire a new net so he can continue with his fishing business.



The week ended with Nurses and Midwives of the Ketu South Municipal Hospital embarking on a strike that left the hospital empty.



The strike which is now over was a nationwide one and was declared by the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA)).



Despite the strike, some nurses continues to render their services to the few persons who visited the facility for medical attention.



Watch this edition of Eyes on the Ground from the Volta Region below:





