Regional News of Sunday, 20 September 2020

Eyes on the Ground: Major news headlines from Bono Region

play videoParticipants of the Basic Education Certificate Examination(BECE) completed on Friday

Final year Junior High School pupils who participated in the 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) have finally completed.



Statistics from the outfit of the Regional West African Examination Council (WAEC) indicate that 49,925 candidates sat for the examination in the Bono, Bono East, and Ahafo regions.



As part of his regional campaign tour across the country, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama made a three-day campaign tour of the Bono East Region.



The first day of his tour took him to the Atebubu-Amantin municipality. Mr. Mahama was scheduled to meet some tribal chiefs and sympathisers of the NDC on Thursday at 4:30 pm but his visit delayed as he arrived around 10:00 pm. Despite arriving at that ungodly hour, a massive crowd was still at the venue to receive him. Some of the supporters could be seen sitting on rooftops.







