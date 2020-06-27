General News of Saturday, 27 June 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Eyes on the Ground: Gully-filled roads destroying cars from Odorkor to Kaneshie

Vehicles plying the Odorkor to Kaneshie stretch of road have had to bear the brunt of the poor state of the road.



A video captured by an eyewitness and shared with GhanaWeb shows a number of these vehicles struggling to use the road, as it appears to be divided by gullies.



A road user is seen removing obstacles washed onto the road to create a path for the oncoming cars to pass.



