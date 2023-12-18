Eyes on the Ground: Gory scenes as trailer crashes into truck on Accra-Kumasi Highway

General News of Monday, 18 December 2023

A trailer transporting cement crashed into a truck transporting watermelon during the early hours of Monday, December 18, 2023, on the Accra-Kumasi Highway, close to the Easter Region tollbooth.



The scene from the clash showed that the trailer, which was heading towards Kumasi, veered off its lane and crashed into the truck transporting the watermelon, a KIA truck.



According to GhanaWeb’s reporter on the scene of the incident, the front of the track was completely devastated.



There were blood stains all over the truck, even though the fate of the occupant(s) of the truck cannot be confirmed.



Parts of the KIA truck were scattered all over the road, as were the watermelons it was transporting.



The head of the trailer was also in a bush on the side of the road, with its body was blocking on lane of the highway.



At least two personnel of the Ghana Police Service could be seen at the scene of the crash, directing traffic.



