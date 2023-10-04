Expect more and larger protests until April 2024 - Kwesi Pratt Jnr

General News of Wednesday, 4 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has predicted an increase in the frequency and scale of protests in Ghana until April 2024.



This comes after the Minority Caucus in Parliament on October 3, 2023, marched to the premises of the central bank, Bank of Ghana as part of its #OccupyBoG protest to present a petition to the Governor, Dr Ernest Addison and his two deputies to demand their immediate resignation.



The #OccupyBoG protest demonstration garnered lots of support from Civil groups, members of the minority and some concerned citizens.



However, on reaching there, the group met with the Director of Securities, Retired Wing Commander, Kwame Asare Boateng.



He explained that the governor and his deputies were in a meeting with some representatives from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as a result they were not able to meet the minority group in person.



According to the veteran journalist, a lot more people will gather to demonstrate against the government in the coming days.



“My prediction and take it from me, is that we would experience a lot more demonstrations. The demonstrations are going to multiply,” he said.



Kwesi Pratt explained that over the years protests had become less frequent for a time but were now making a resurgence and would continue to grow in scale and participation.



Pratt suggested that these demonstrations would be driven by the frustration people are facing as a result of the economic current hardship.



“You know, demonstrations went out of season for some time, and I think they are coming back in season, and they will continue, and they will get bigger. You mark it, from now till about March next year, there will be much bigger demonstrations with much more citizen participation.



“People will feel emboldened to express themselves. I am expecting more demonstrations between now and April next year. The demonstrations will be more about people expressing their views, and disgust about things that are happening in the country. I am told another group for example is notifying the police of its intention to demonstrate against the police,” he added.





On September 21, 2023, a group calling itself Democratic Hub organised a protest #OccupyJulorBi House intending to march to the seat of government to register their frustration with the economic crisis.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NW/OGB



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



