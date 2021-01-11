General News of Monday, 11 January 2021

Source: 3 News

Executive can no longer ‘bulldoze’ its way through parliament – Esther Ofei-Aboagye

Former Executive Director of the Institute of Local Government Studies, Dr Esther Ofei-Aboagye

A Former Executive Director of the Institute of Local Government Studies, Dr Esther Ofei-Aboagye has stated the executive can no longer “bulldoze’ its way through in the 8th Parliament following the current composition of MPs.



She explained that the executive will now have to submit to Parliament well-thought-through policies and agreements that will benefit Ghanaians to convince the legislature for approval.



“A situation where the executive can quickly quibble something together and bring it to parliament will not fly this time."



“Whatever criticisms that the party that is not in government has against whatever is brought to the house has to be well considered, well researched and the cogent argument made against and for against the position so the era to be is an activation of the checks and balances."



“The Era in which anything goes is over,” she said on the Sunrise programme on 3FM Monday, January 11."



Her comment comes on the back of the composition of the current 8th Parliament and the fear that parliament may frustrate the executive because there is no clear majority.



The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has 137 while the National Democratic Congress (NDC) also has 137 with one Independent Candidate.



The Former Member of the National Development Planning Commission, NDPC said governance requires courage and people who put themselves up for the high office is not for the faint-hearted but is not also for the stubborn who will not take advice.



According to her, Ghanaians level of tolerance is changing and that it was evident in the just-ended elections and a demonstration that Ghanaians will not vote for just anything but held the parties accountable to their promises.