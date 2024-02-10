Excuse me, young man! – Jennifer Queen trades words with Brogya Genfi on live TV

Politics of Saturday, 10 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In a heated exchange on the February 8, 2024 episode of UTV's "Adekye Nsroma," National Democratic Congress's Ernest Yaw Brogya Genfi, clashed with Jennifer Queen, of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The two vehemently disagreed over Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia's promise to abolish taxes, including the controversial E-Levy.



Brogya Genfi accused the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led administration of being wicked towards Ghanaians and suggested Bawuia's pledge to abolish such taxes implies an acknowledgment of the current government's failure to alleviate the tax burden on citizen.



However, Jennifer Queen contested Brogya Genfi's claims, accusing him of misquoting the NPP flagbearer for the 2024 elections and asserting that Bawumia never accused President Akufo-Addo of being "wicked" for implementing the E-Levy.



Brogya Genfi, however, stood by his interpretation, insisting that Bawumia's views on taxes meant the government had been insensitive in the introduction of multiple taxes.



Portions of the exchange unfolded as follows:



Jennifer: If he says he will abolish E-Levy, and you come and sit here to lie about him, I have already given you the explanations, add it to your notes on that paper, and when you go elsewhere you can explain.



Brogya: That is not what he said.



Jennifer: If that is not what he said…



Brogya quoted Bawumia in his February 7 lecture: "To move out from a cashless system, we have to encourage the population to use electronic channels of payment, and to accomplish this, there would be no taxes on digital payment in my administration, the E-Levy would, therefore, abolish it," he subsequently interpreted the paragraph as; "he wants to tell us that Akufo-Addo’s administration is wicked and has brought E-Levy, so, he will cancel it."



Jennifer: Let me relax and even tell him this. Where was Bawumia saying this thing and mentioning that Nana Addo is wicked, where did he say that, why are you being mischievous?



Brogya: He said his administration would cancel E-Levy, but as vice president to Akufo-Addo, the E-Levy is still in force, so Akufo-Addo is wicked, that is what he said.



Jennifer: That is your interpretation, I have already explained that he never said anywhere that his boss is wicked, he just said that he would abolish it during his presidency…Excuse me, young man, what is it?



Brogya: Don't excuse me, whose tenure are we in now?



Jennifer: Brogya Genfi’s tenure.





Jennifer Queen and Brogya Genfi clash over Dr. Bawumia's pledge to abolish E-Levy if Elected President#UTVGhana pic.twitter.com/1pFXDnrtrx — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) February 8, 2024

AM/SARA