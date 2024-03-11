Exclusive: John Kumah did not die of poisoning

General News of Monday, 11 March 2024

An autopsy conducted on the late Member of Parliament for Ejisu, John Ampontuah Kumah, has ruled out poisoning as the cause of his death.



According to GhanaWeb sources, the autopsy conducted on Friday, March 8, 2024, by a certified pathologist determined the cause of his death as due to multiple multiple myeloma, which is a type of blood cancer.



Following the death of the Deputy Minister for Finance on Thursday, March 7, 2024, multiple reports attributed his death to poisoning.



However, a source close to the MP has disclosed to GhanaWeb that he was diagnosed with multiple myeloma some five months ago and was undergoing treatment.



Family sources revealed after the MP's demise that he had earlier returned from Germany when his condition deteriorated, leading to his death.



GhanaWeb's source confirmed that the MP was going through treatment at the University Hospital of Erlangen in Germany for his condition, which at a point led to a fracture in his left arm.



His records at the German Hospital intercepted by GhanaWeb show his diagnosis to include multiple myeloma, dislocated humerus shaft, and extraarticular lateral clavicle fracture (right), among others.



He had, at the time of his death, gone through four chemotherapy sessions, including one at the Sweden Ghana Medical Centre here in Accra at his request.



According to GhanaWeb's source, the MP was scheduled to start active treatment in Germany on March 12, 2024, but was discharged against the doctor's advice so he could attend the Independence Day celebrations on March 6, 2024, before returning for the treatment.



Following a deterioration in his condition, the MP was being transported from Kumasi to Accra when he died midway. He was expected to be flown back to Germany for medical attention.



Meanwhile, his wife, Apostle Lilian Kumah, who is said to be aware of the diagnosis from the hospital in Germany, has filed a police complaint against the host of Onua FM's morning show, Captain Smart.



In the immediate aftermath of the MP's death, videos of a recent edition of Captain Smart's show resurfaced on social media.



Among other things, the journalist alleged that the MP and some leading figures of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) had been targeted with food poisoning.



He noted that the MP was poisoned together with the NPP's Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi, some weeks ago.



According to a report by Asaaseradio.com, the wife of the late MP believes the journalist's claim is unfounded and is damaging the reputation of the deceased and his family.



According to GhanaWeb's source, the decision by the MP's wife is demanding evidence and proof from Captain Smart over claims regarding her husband's death.



What is Multiple Myeloma



Multiple myeloma is a type of cancer that affects plasma cells, which are a type of white blood cell responsible for producing antibodies to help fight infections. In multiple myeloma, abnormal plasma cells grow uncontrollably in the bone marrow and crowd out healthy blood cells. This can lead to weakened bones, anaemia, kidney damage, and suppressed immune function.



Symptoms of multiple myeloma can include bone pain, weakness, fatigue, frequent infections, weight loss, and excessive thirst. Treatment for multiple myeloma typically involves a combination of chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, stem cell transplantation, and supportive care to manage symptoms and improve quality of life.



The treatment for multiple myeloma typically involves a combination of therapies tailored to each individual's specific situation. These treatments may include chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, steroids, stem cell transplantation, radiation therapy and supportive care.



