Everyday People: Petty trader talks about life after she quit being backup singer for Daasebre Dwamena

This week’s edition of Everyday People brings you the story of Adomaa, a petty trader.



In an interaction with GhanaWeb reporter, Eugenia Diabah, Adomaa shared that in her formative years, she was hopeful of becoming a musician because she loved singing.



She was lucky to have pursued her dream to a point that she became a backup singer for the late Ghanaian Highlife singer, Daasebre Dwamena, but she had to quit along the way because her grandmother did not like her profession.



After this she began engaging in petty trading to survive.



She has sold fried yam, and cooking oil, among other things with soap being the latest commodity she is selling.



According to her, life has not been easy but she is grateful that the work she does puts food on the table and earns her enough money to see her children through school.



Adomaa has found a new career aside from her trading, which is acting. She has begun to follow that path by featuring in some Ghanaian movies and is hoping that her newfound career will bring a breakthrough in her life.



