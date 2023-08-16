You are here: HomeNews2023 08 16Article 1825934

General News of Wednesday, 16 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Everyday People: Kwesi Ashatey quit being a trotro mate due to verbal abuse from passengers

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Kwesi Ashatey during an interaction with GhanaWeb TV's Abigail Johnson Boakye Kwesi Ashatey during an interaction with GhanaWeb TV's Abigail Johnson Boakye

This week on Everyday People, we bring you the story of Kwesi Ashatey who peddles men's T-shirts around Madina, a suburb of the Greater Accra Region.

Kwesi, during an interaction with GhanaWeb TV's Abigail Johnson Boakye, disclosed that he was once a bus conductor but quit due to verbal abuse from numerous passengers.

He explained that his mental health couldn't cope with the stress of having to deal with a barrage of insults when he was probably working on an empty stomach.

Kwesi Ashatey further added that he has been selling the T-shirts for 3 years and even though his success has stalled, he was able to provide a motorcycle for a sibling to make ends meet with it.

He also shared how he resorts to eating gari on days sales are low.

However, he is happy that he can afford a roof over his head and doesn't have to sleep outside after a hectic day of work.

Watch the full video of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:






BAJ/DAG