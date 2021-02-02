General News of Tuesday, 2 February 2021

Every lawyer will be happy to have a confident witness like Kpessa-Whyte - Edudzi Tamakloe

The presidential election petition hearing continues Wednesday, February 3, 2021, however, a lawyer from the National Democratic Congress camp has heaped praises on the second witness for the Petitioner, John Dramani Mahama.



According to Lawyer Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe, Dr Kpessa-Whyte exhibited confidence, stated facts, and defended his witness statement to the best of his ability, during his cross-examination.



Speaking to GhanaWeb, after the hearing at the Supreme Court, the staunch NDC legal practitioner said, “when you have a very credible, confident, [and] witness that’s every lawyer’s delight and he [Kpessa-Whyte] did just that.”



However, the NPP legal team chastised Dr Kpessa-Whyte accusing him of not being truthful during his cross-examination.



Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, while addressing the media said the evidences were a complete fallacy, noting that the NDC’s strategy is to poison the minds of Ghanaians.



Mr Tamakloe argued that the NDC witness gave both lawyers for the Electoral Commission and President Nana Akufo-Addo a tough time in the court room adding that Kpessa-Whyte issued the right answers backed with evidences.



“You saw the difficulty my two learned colleagues had dealing with him. And again, he was able to materially prove what he came to prove.



“When you give someone the person the benefit of the doubt and the person doesn’t do that you have every ground to be worried,” he averred.



To him the responsibilities of the EC flows from the constitution thus she must be made answer to it.








